ODIs not going away any time soon

The International Cricket Council (ICC) remains the governing body of cricket but appears to be playing more the role of a spectator than a referee in the ongoing tussle between member boards in ensuring a greater chunk of the dates from the cricket calendar; players are left to choose between club and the country.

One of England’s best Ben Stokes has walked away from ODI cricket, finding the current three-format status of the game ‘unsustainable’. Cricket South Africa have risked elimination from the 2023 World Cup to ensure a clearer window for its upcoming T20 league. Cricketers the world over are turning freelancers, their own boards (Cricket Australia) wooing them to prioritise their home leagues. But at the end of the ICC’s annual congregation at Birmingham, while it acknowledges all of cricket’s current problems, the governing body says there is little they can do.

“There is more cricket being played with the ICC events, bilaterals and the proliferation of T20 leagues. I am not sure if we are at a tipping point. It’s not so much for this organization but for the members to work out an optimum outcome,” ICC Chairman Greg Barclay told reporters. “They also need to take into account that players themselves are not going to be able to sustain the amount of cricket they are expected to play.”

The member boards devise their strategy in conjunction with their commercial partners. So, India expands its IPL window, even as the January showdown between CA’s Big Bash and the soon-to-be-launched T20 leagues in South Africa and UAE is awaited.

Even though it's clear as daylight that club cricket is going to dictate player availability in the future, there will be no change in the existing cricket structure – when the future tours programme (2023-27) is announced. “Countries in their FTP are still scheduling a healthy number of ODIs. I don’t think you will see any significant change,” said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

Often labelled as villains of the showpiece, the Indian board BCCI says, so long as the ODI world events stay, they will continue to commit to ODI bilateral cricket.

“It’s been the ICC’s call to have a world event every year. There are two 50 overs’ events in four years – ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy. We have to prepare our players for these events through bilateral matches,” a BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.

India played 103 bilateral matches in the last 4-year cycle which included 37 ODIs. No significant change is expected in the coming years. With a T20 World Cup every two years, T20Is will be played the most, including many 5-match series.

However, in England and Australia, Test cricket continues to be equally popular. In a mutual give-and-take, the Indian board has agreed to play a 5-Test series home-and-away against both countries. These series and the Ashes will form the core of the Test calendar for now. CA recently pocketed a US $ 250 million contract with Disney Star to beam India’s cricket tours of Australia to the Indian market. There are no other claimants for hosting the World Test Championship final and ECB’s Lord’s gets to host the 2023 and 25 finals.

Little is known of what the players want, until those like Stokes make a brave call. India captain Rohit Sharma recently spoke of reviving tri-series cricket. “As a kid, I grew up watching tri-series, quadrangular series. That can be a way forward because these (bilaterals) are all high-pressure games and you don’t want to compromise on intensity,” he said. “When we play bilateral series, the timings between matches can be managed better not just from India’s perspective but all boards. If that happens you will have the best players representing every game.”

That’s not what the Indian board is thinking or the ICC initiating. “At this point, tri-series are not that easy to schedule in terms of getting a number of countries in one place at one time given the constraints of the calendar,” said Allardice. Also, he virtually ruled out any possibility of quadrangular cricket. It was being promoted by the Pakistan Cricket board.

Barclay willing to continue as Chairman

The elections for the next ICC Chairman are slated to take place in November. Barclay expressed his willingness of staying in the race for another term. “I am eligible for another term and yes, I am available for another 2-year term if the board wants to re-elect me,” he said.

BCCI’s next move is being keenly watched. President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah’s continuance as BCCI office bearers depends on how Supreme Court weighs in on their petition seeking changes in its constitution.

