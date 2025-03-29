‘Oh! Just shut up!’: Matthew Hayden roasts fellow commentator for jinxing RCB batter after ‘this is looking good’ remark

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with a commanding 50-run victory against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. The match was filled with epic drama as after the first innings it looked like CSK were in control, but the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side crumbled in their run-chase. Meanwhile, fans also got to watch MS Dhoni in action, who came in at no. 9 for CSK and entertained everyone with three fours and two sixes to remain unbeaten. Matthew Hayden was left in splits by a fellow commentator.

It wasn't just on the field, as the commentary box also had its fair share of drama, involving former CSK player Matthew Hayden and a fellow commentator.

Commentary box drama

RCB were tormented by CSK bowlers in the first innings, losing wickets easily. Meanwhile in the commentary box, Danny Morrison pointed out Rajat Patidar's side have won only once in Chennai, and that match goes back to 2008.

“Is that true in terms of stats, RCB have only won here once way back in 2008? That's absurd. With the batting they have had over the years, the Arsenal, that's something. But this is looking good tonight,” he said.

As he continued, CSK's Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Jitesh Sharma, who steered his shot to deep midwicket for a catch, departing for 12 off six balls. Roasting Morrison's praise for RCB just before the dismissal, Hayden responded, “Ohh! Just shut up! These two were doing so well”

Hayden also was not happy with Morrison for jinxing Jitesh's quick-fire cameo, and it left Deep Dasgupta in splits. The Indian agreed with Hayden and said that Morrison should stop praising CSK, as it could lead to poor form.

Chasing 197 runs, CSK were restricted to 146/8 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 16 balls by Dhoni. Josh Hazlewood reigned supreme for RCB, and bagged three wickets. Initially, a half-century by Patidar (51) saw RCB reach 196/7 in 20 overs. For CSK's bowling department, Noor Ahmad struck thrice.