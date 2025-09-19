'Oh my God, I've become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav's embarrassing moment during toss against Oman – Watch

Suryakumar Yadav plucked a leaf out of Rohit Sharma's book – unintentionally – when he was struck by a syndrome characterised by India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma. India made two changes, but Surya, their T20I captain, forgot the name of one when he was asked to reveal his team combination at the toss by Ravi Shastri. Surya opted to bat first, citing the lack of India's batting time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, and while he very clearly remembered Harshit Rana, he had absolutely no idea what the second change was. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, with his Oman counterpart Jatinder Singh during the toss(AFP)

"We've got Harshit," said Surya before being challenged by his memory. "And the second change… Let me remember. Oh my God! I am becoming like… I've become like Rohit Sharma." Surya left the discussion without naming the second change, which, as later revealed, was the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh. With Arshdeep and Harshit being the two premier pacers in India's Playing XI, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy sit out.

Watch Surya's hilarious fail below:

Surya said the decision to bat first stems from India's lack of batting time in the tournament. And rightly so. India have only batted 20 overs across two games, with their middle and lower order hardly getting a chance to feel the ball. Against Oman, with India batting first, plenty of fireworks are expected ahead of the all-important Super Four stage.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition, and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games, and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice, and our openers will assess it further," Surya added.

Rohit Sharma made forgetting things cool

Rohit has symbolised the habit of forgetting things. If stories of him forgetting his passport, iPads were sensationalised by Virat Kohli; Rohit himself proved his batting partner right when he, time and again, forgot the team changes at the toss. Clips of him holding his head and thinking deeply have gone viral, and if that doesn't suffice, Rohit once even forgot what his decision was after winning the toss. During an ODI against New Zealand in early 2023, Rohit, after a lot of deliberation, decided to bat first.

India's Group A match against Oman is the last league game of the Asia Cup before the Super Fours get underway from tomorrow. While Sri Lanka are taking on Bangladesh on Saturday, India and Pakistan meet for the second time on Sunday, fresh off the no-handshake controversy that spread like wildfire.