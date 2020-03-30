On this day: ‘Unbeatable’ Sachin Tendulkar made it 5-0 for India against Pakistan in World Cups

cricket

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 09:27 IST

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian cricket team defeated Australia in the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal, it meant that they will have to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their semifinal clash a week later. The contest between the two teams often becomes more than just cricket, and being the world cup semfinal, the media frenzy before the match was enormous as expected. The news channels, and the fans dubbed it as the “country’s final”.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was in tremendous form in the World Cup, and every India cricketing fan was hoping he could be the match-winner for the hosts. Tendulkar was one short of registering his 100th international hundred, and the fans were hoping to see the magical moment take place against Pakistan.

Tendulkar had one of his ‘luckiest’ innings on that day. Pakistan tried so hard to get him out, but they kept falling one step short. Tendulkar was dropped four times in his innings, as he went on to score a half century. He, then, was trapped LBW, but was saved by the third umpire. There was also a stumping chance but wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal made a mess in collecting the ball.

The ‘unbeatable’ Tendulkar went on to score 85 after whch he was eventually dismissed by Saeed Ajmal with Shahid Afridi taking a catch. On the back of his efforts, India posted 260/9 in 50 overs. In reply, despite a half century from Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan were bundled out for 231 in 49.5 overs, and India won the match by 29 runs.

This was India’s 5th straight win in a World Cup match over Pakistan, and it would not have been possible, without Tendulkar’s fighting innings.