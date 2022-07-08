Home / Cricket / 'One year ago, I said it would be much better if he opens in IPL': Sehwag makes big statement on 24-year-old India star
'One year ago, I said it would be much better if he opens in IPL': Sehwag makes big statement on 24-year-old India star

  • Former India opener Virender Sehwag made a big statement on the youngster, who is currently the first-choice player in the Indian XI in the shortest format.
Team India players in action(AP)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 04:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India made a winning return to action on Thursday as the side beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series in Southampton. India posted a strong score of 198/8 in 20 overs, and bowled the hosts out on 148 in 19.3 overs to secure a massive victory at the Rose Bowl. Hardik Pandya smashed a brisk half-century in the game, while Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Deepak Hooda (33) also played important knocks in the Indian innings.

Pandya shined with the ball too, taking a four-fer while debutant Arshdeep Singh and Yuzendra Chahal picked two wickets each.

Also read: 'Don't want Virat batting at No. 3. He won't score as quickly as Suryakumar': England great picks Kohli's batting spot

A number of first-team players including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah among others were unavailable for the first T20I of the series; however, they will return ahead of the second game of the series in Edgbaston. There will be selection headache for Rohit Sharma and the team management following their arrival, with the likes of Hooda, Suryakumar, and Dinesh Karthik in good touch with the bat.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag spoke in detail about their arrivals and Rishabh Pant in particular, who is currently India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter. Pant had also led the team in the five-match home T20I series against South Africa that ended in a 2-2 draw earlier this month. When asked whether he sees Pant as India's main wicketkeeper in T20Is, Sehwag said that there is no doubt about it; however, the explosive former opener also admitted that he wanted Pant to experiment with his batting position in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

“He is going to play in the middle-order, there is no doubt about it. He can bat at no.4, no.5 could be Hardik Pandya, followed by Dinesh Karthik,” Sehwag said on pre-match show on Sony TEN.

“But a year ago, I had said that if he opens in the batting order for Delhi Capitals, it would be much better,” added the former India opener.

The second T20I of the series takes place on July 9.

