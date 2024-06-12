New York [US], : Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday lambasted former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal, terming his inappropriate comments against Sikhs as "childish" and asked whether the latter was aware about the history of the community. "Only a Naalayak...": Harbhajan Singh shreds Kamran Akmal over controversial remarks against Sikh community

The ace spinner said that Akmal should never again try to hurt any religious sentiments and should avoid making fun of anyone's religion.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Akmal made controversial comments about Arshdeep Singh during a show on ARY News that covered the India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match. During the show, the Pakistani cricketer used a "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai...12 baj gaye hai ."

His remarks sparked widespread outrage after which Akmal issued an apology on Monday.

Slamming Akmal, Harbhajan said that such remarks can be uttered only by a "Naalayak" person.

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan Singh said, "This is a very absurd statement and a very childish act that only a 'Nalaayak' person can do. Kamran Akmal should understand that there is no need to say anything about anyone's religion and make fun of it. I would like to ask Kamran Akmal if he knows the history of Sikhs, who are Sikhs and all the work that Sikhs have done to save your community, your mothers, and sisters. Ask this from your ancestors, at 12 o'clock the Sikhs used to attack Mughals and rescue your mothers and sisters, so stop talking nonsense."

"It is good that he understood so quickly and apologized but he should never again try to hurt any Sikh or any religion. We respect all religions, whether it is Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism or Christianity," the former cricketer added.

Akmal faced a huge backlash after his remarks, which finally prompted him to apologize. He expressed his 'deep regret' and said he has "utmost respect" for Sikhs worldwide.

"I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology," Kamran Akmal posted on X following the backlash on Monday.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1800754073408336110

Harbhajan Singh was among the first cricketing names to issue a deep condemnation of Akmal's remarks.

"Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal. You should know the history of Sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o'clock . Shame on you...Have some Gratitude," Singh posted on X, followed by angry emojis.

In the match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Stadium on Sunday, India defended a mild total of 120 runs and defeated the arch-rivals by six runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his fiery spell.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.