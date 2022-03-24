Only legend, Dhoni no longer captain and leader

MS Dhoni will no longer lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It will take time to sink in because CSK have only known life with Dhoni as captain. After leading the men in yellow for 12 seasons (CSK were suspended from the Indian Premier League in 2016 and 2017 for betting activities), he has decided to give the reins to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK announced the decision on their website on Thursday afternoon. “MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK (Suresh Raina has led CSK as stand-in for Dhoni). Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” the statement read.

Dhoni’s decision to pass the baton comes 48 hours before the new IPL season begins on Saturday with defending champions CSK taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni, 40, leaves behind an indelible legacy as CSK captain. He led CSK from the inaugural season in 2008 up until Thursday, winning four IPL trophies and two Champions League T20 titles. Barring 2020— where they finished seventh—Dhoni also took CSK to the playoffs in every season that they played. In the two years that CSK were out of action, Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiant, leading them in 2016 and playing just as a wicketkeeper-batter in 2017.

Dhoni’s enormous success with CSK meant that the Chennai crowd effortlessly warmed up to the man from Ranchi and made him one of their own: he is referred to as ‘Thalaiva’ (leader in Tamil) by CSK’s legion of fans. It is a mark of respect usually reserved for politicians and film stars in Tamil Nadu.

“Dhoni informed us that he will be stepping down as captain at the team meeting today (Thursday). It was completely his call,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said. “He has been a pillar of strength for us and will continue to be so. Whatever decision he takes, we respect it. And he will always take decisions that are in the best interest of the franchise. We didn’t try to talk him out of it.”

While CSK have said that Dhoni will continue playing for the franchise, his decision is the surest sign yet that his playing career is very near to its end.

Dhoni’s numbers with the bat over the past couple of seasons have been underwhelming: 114 runs in 16 matches at an average of 16.28 and strike rate of 106.54 in 2021 and 200 runs in 14 games at an average of 25 while striking at 116.27 in 2020. That he had issues facing spinners – whom he would devour in his pomp – did not make for comfortable viewing, scoring just 31 runs in 43 balls against spin in 2021.

But Dhoni’s shrewd managing of resources made up for the absence of runs. It is why his decision to just contribute as a player seems somewhat counter-intuitive.

Asked whether Dhoni is thinking of retiring, Viswanathan said: “I don’t think he is thinking along those lines. He will continue to play as long as he is fit enough to play. He will be part of the XI this season for certain.”

It will now be Jadeja’s turn to steer the team in a new direction. The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali could have been possible contenders for the captaincy, but the 33-year-old’s elevation was very much Dhoni’s call.

While Jadeja has no experience of captaincy at the senior level, Viswanathan said they have no concerns. “There will be no problem because MS is also going to be there on the field of play. Dhoni knows how to handle it (the transition) and will be there for guidance.”

Over the past couple of seasons, Jadeja has seamlessly taken over as CSK’s primary finisher, showing an ability to soak up pressure and deliver in crunch situations. In 2021, he scored 227 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 145.51 while the preceding year yielded 232 runs at a strike rate of 171.85. Now it’s turn for him to deliver as captain and make this transition just as smooth.

