'Oo bhaiji, chairman aap hai. You have authority to make better pitches': Akhtar tears apart Ramiz Raja after PAK's loss

Pakistan lost the opening Test match of the series against England on Monday after they failed to chase down 343 runs with four sessions and more than 100 overs in hand. After losing two wickets early on the fourth evening, including that of captain Babar Azam, Pakistan were folded for 268 runs, losing the last wicket in the final few minutes of the match. It was Pakistan's second straight loss at home.

Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar was left fuming at Pakistan's mindset in the game, especially in the chase, and further lashed out at PCB chairman Ramiz Raja for his comment on the Rawalpindi pitch, which was criticised for it's benign nature.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar hailed England for their commendable win and their aggressive brand of cricket, hailing head coach Brendon McCullum for it.

"Pakistan did not even take the chance which were availed to them. England gave them a chance to save the Test match but Pakistan did not take it. There’s a difference in mindset. The situation where England declared yesterday, would Pakistan have done the same? They wouldn’t have. Their coach McCullum said that they’ll play a run a ball in Test cricket," said Akhtar. "They won’t go for draws. Joe Root said they want to save Test Cricket. . Where are you heading with this mindset? I was there and felt sad by the approach. You can't play with lack of courage."

“It’s very disappointing. England made the effort to make this Test match interesting. They gave Pakistan a chance to avoid a draw. You (Pakistan) play well and win. 350 in this wicket is not a big deal. You have already scored 150. I did not see any intent or capability. No disrespect to the youngsters. Naseem Shah, you played well. But England deserve to win. No questions about it,” Akhtar further explained.

Akhtar then slammed Ramiz for the unresponsive Rawalpindi pitch, where England scored a record 506 runs in the opening day and had four centurions, and for the comments he made on it amid the criticism.

"Chairman himself saying we should have made a better wicket and England batted well. Oo bhaiji, chairman aap hai (Brother, you are the chairman); you have the authority to make better pitches," he concluded.

