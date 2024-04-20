Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after DC vs SRH: Travis Head overtakes Rohit, Parag with blistering 89, closes in on leader Kohli

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced an incredible onslaught in Match 35 of the 2024 Indian Premier League to defeat the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in the latter's homecoming to Delhi on Saturday. In a blistering display of power-hitting, SRH openers Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (40) broke the IPL record for most runs in the powerplay, smashing 125 without losing a wicket in the first six overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates his half-century during the match against Delhi Capitals (ANI )

In a match where an aggregate of 466 runs were scored, the Orange Cap standings were bound to see a significant change. With his 89-run innings, SRH southpaw Travis Head sprung to the second spot in the list for highest run-scorers this year with 324 runs to his name in six matches. However, even more impressive is his strike rate; having faced only 150 deliveries, Head has an incredible scoring rate of 216, which is the highest among the top-5.

Abhishek Sharma, with his blistering 46 off 12 deliveries, also jumped to the tenth spot, while Heinrich Klaasen is eighth, scoring 268 runs in seven IPL games this year.

Updated Orange Cap list(IPL)

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, continues to lead the list with 361 runs to his name, while Riyan Parag (318 runs in seven innings) dropped to the third spot. Mumbai Indians' star batter Rohit Sharma (297) and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul (286) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

More changes expected on Sunday

The double-header Sunday sees Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli returning to action as he aims to extend his lead at the top of the list. However, Kohli would also hope for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to end their losing streak, which is currently at five matches. RCB face Kolkata Knight Riders, whose Sunil Narine is currently sixth in the Orange Cap list with 276 runs.

In the second match of the day, Punjab Kings face the Gujarat Titans, with the latter's captain, Shubman Gill currently eighth with 263 runs.