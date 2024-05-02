Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS hammer CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad dethrones Virat Kohli; Shivam Dube retains 9th spot

Leading the Chennai Super Kings from the front in match No.49 of the Indian Premier League, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played a gritty knock for the MS Dhoni-starrer side against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Asked to bat first in the recently concluded encounter, Gaikwad's CSK posted a challenging total of 162-7 in the 20-over contest at the Chepauk. Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match (AFP)

Skipper Gaikwad enjoyed a 64-run stand with veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane against Sam Curran's men. Gaikwad smashed 62 off 48 balls before MS Dhoni (15) and Sameer Rizvi (21) lifted CSK to 162-7 in 20 overs. Gaikwad smashed five fours and two sixes in his entertaining knock against the visitors. The CSK skipper also became the second batter after Virat Kohli to complete 500 runs in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

CSK skipper Gaikwad surpassed Kohli to take the top spot in the Orange Cap standings. The Chennai opener has scored 509 runs in 10 games this season. Averaging 63.63, the CSK captain has four half-centuries and one century in the IPL 2024. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Kohli has 500 runs in 10 games. Kohli is followed by Gujarat Titans star Sai Sudharsan, who has 418 runs to his name.

A look at Orange Cap standings in IPL 2024 after PBKS hammer CSK(HT)

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube perished for a golden duck in CSK's seven-wicket defeat to PBKS. However, Gaikwad's teammate has retained the ninth spot in the Orange Cap standings. "Probably 50-60 runs short, the pitch wasn't great when we batted, it got better later on. With the impact rule as well, we were well short. I've practiced the tosses (during the practice sessions), it's not going well in the match, not sure what to do. To be truthful, I'm under pressure when I go to the middle for the toss," Gaikwad said after the match.