Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after RR thrash MI: Ton-up Yashasvi Jaiswal makes massive gains; who will stop Virat Kohli?

Regaining top form in the rain-curtailed encounter between former champions Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his second century of the Indian Premier League to help Sanju Samson and Co. record their seventh win of the new season. Indian opener Jaiswal returned to scoring ways with his first century of the 2024 season as RR crushed MI by nine wickets in match No.38 of the IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring a century (AP)