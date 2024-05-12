Orange Cap List IPL 2024 after KKR vs MI: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt fail to rise; Virat Kohli remains on top

There were no changes in the top 10 list of the IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, the ones in the top 10 playing in this match, had a poor day in the office. Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine and Philip Salt(ANI )

Salt was out after hitting a six. He stood at No.9 with 435 runs in 12 matches. Narine failed to add to his tally of 461 runs as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Purple Cap holder Jasprit Bumrah. The West Indies all-rounder remains at No.6.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan made rapid gains in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap list in the last match. Sudharsan, who smashed his maiden IPL century, struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes.

Sudharsan jumped five places to rise to the fourth spot. The 103-run knock made Sudharsan the fourth player to cross the 500-run mark this year after Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Travis Head. The GT batter mow has 527 runs in 12 matches. Gill, on the other hand, re-entered the Top 10 list. He is now at No.10 with 426 runs in 12 matches.

CSK skipper Gaikwad failed to close the gap with current Orange Cap leader Kohli, who has 634 runs 12 matches. Gaikwad was dismissed for a duck against CSK. He, however, is still at No.2 with 542 runs in 12 games. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head is placed third with 533 runs in 11 matches. Australia’s Head is followed by Sudharsan. At No.5 is Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (471).

KKR beat MI by 18 runs to become the first team to qualify for playoffs in this edition. Batting first, KKR posted 157/7 in the rain-curtailed 16-overs-a-side contest, which proved to be enough as the KKR bowlers produced yet another fantastic performance.