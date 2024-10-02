OTD: How did Pakistan pull off the impossible against Australia in 1994

On October 2, 1994 a historic Test match between Pakistan and Australia was played in Karachi, which had one of the thrilling finishes in modern Test history. The thrilling one-wicket victory by Pakistan is remembered for its dramatic twists and incredible pressure. How did Pakistan turn the tables on Australia when defeat seemed imminent? Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a crucial 58 not out to guide Pakistan to a thrilling win over Australia in a Test match in Karachi.(File Photo)

Setting the stage

The first Test of Australia’s 1994 tour of Pakistan, held at the National Stadium in Karachi, was a tightly contested affair. Pakistan was defending an unbeaten home record at the venue, while Australia was hungry for a rare overseas victory. The match swung like a pendulum over five long days, with both teams enjoying moments of dominance and uncertainty.

Australia batted first and posted a competitive 337, with notable contributions from Steve Waugh (73) and Michael Bevan (82). Pakistan responded with a modest total of 256, built around Saeed Anwar's classy 85. This gave Australia a lead of 81 runs heading into their second innings.

The visitors stumbled in their second attempt, managing just 232 as Wasim Akram’s five-wicket haul dismantled their batting lineup. David Boon, with a fighting 114, stood as the only resistance. This left Pakistan a target of 314 runs to win the Test, a daunting task on a deteriorating pitch.

Pakistan's run-chase

Pakistan’s chase started off well with openers Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail putting together 45 runs, but wickets began to fall steadily afterward. By the time Pakistan reached 258, they were nine wickets down, and Australia was just one wicket away from a famous victory. With the last-wicket pair of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed at the crease, Pakistan needed 56 runs.

The pressure was enormous. Australia had the world’s best leg-spinner, Shane Warne, leading the attack, and an injury-ravaged bowling lineup. However, Inzamam and Mushtaq were undeterred. They played with calculated aggression, adding 53 runs in just eight overs, as Warne and the Australians desperately searched for the final breakthrough.

The final moments

As the target dwindled, tension mounted. Three runs were still needed when Inzamam tried to charge Shane Warne, missed the ball, and gave Ian Healy a difficult stumping chance. In a heart-stopping moment, the ball slipped past Healy for four byes, sealing an improbable victory for Pakistan.

The final-wicket partnership of 57 between Inzamam and Mushtaq was then the highest in history to win a Test match. It was a sensational comeback for Pakistan and a heart-breaking loss for Australia, who had come agonizingly close to breaking their 35-year winless streak in Pakistan.