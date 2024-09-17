OTD: How Siraj’s magic spell powered India to their eighth Asia Cup title

The 2023 Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium on September 17 will go down as one of the most one-sided finals in cricket history. India crushed Sri Lanka to secure their eighth 50-over Asia Cup title. Mohammed Siraj took career-best figures of 6 for 21 in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2023.(PTI)

Lethal spell by Mohammed Siraj

The tone of the match was set early, with Mohammed Siraj delivering one of the most lethal spells in ODI history. After Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat, Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over, removing Kusal Perera for a duck. What followed after was complete mayhem. Siraj took four wickets in a single over, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 12 for 5 within just 16 balls. Siraj’s over saw Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva return to the pavilion in quick succession.

In his next over, Siraj clean bowled Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, completing his five-wicket haul in just 16 balls—one of the fastest in ODI history. Sri Lanka, at 12 for 6, was in deep trouble. Siraj finished with career-best figures of 6 for 21, becoming only the second bowler to take six wickets in an Asia Cup final​.

Sri Lanka’s collapse

The Sri Lankan innings never recovered from Siraj’s onslaught. Kusal Mendis was the top-scored with 17 runs off 34 balls. The rest of the lineup collapsed failing to offer any sort of resistance, with Hardik Pandya also chipping in with three wickets for just three runs. Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, marking their second-lowest total in ODI history and the lowest ever by any team in an Asia Cup final​.

India's comfortable chase

Chasing a target of just 51, India’s openers, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, made light work of the total. Gill scored 27 not out, while Kishan contributed with an unbeaten 23 as India cruised to victory in just 6.1 overs. The 10-wicket win, achieved with 263 balls to spare, was not only India’s biggest ODI victory but also the second-largest in the format’s history. This win further highlighted India’s dominance in the Asia Cup, continuing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history.

Victory for the record books

India’s victory in the 2023 Asia Cup final sent a clear message ahead of the ODI World Cup, which was just around the corner. The form of Siraj, along with other key players like Bumrah and Pandya, suggested that India were peaking at the right time. Siraj’s spell was particularly significant, as it underlined his potential as a match-winner.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, was left to regroup after the crushing defeat. Having played well throughout the tournament, their batting failure in the final was a huge disappointment.