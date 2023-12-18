'Otherwise, you will see a lot of disparity...': Anil Kumble's warning for franchises ahead of IPL 2024 auction

The hours are ticking down to the much awaited 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. This is a mini-auction but recent trends have shown that these events have become quite a spectacle by themselves. The 2022 edition witnessed some intense bidding wars among all the 10 franchises before as many as four players breaching the ₹15 crore mark. This year, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is a favourite to end up being the most expensive buy, with some even stating that he could breach the ₹20 crore mark. Kumble said that teams need to keep their balance in mind while bidding on players(PTI)

However, India spin great and former Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble feels that no team should spend that kind of money on a single player. “No, I don’t think the ₹20 crore mark will be breached. This is where I feel in a squad of 25 players, where you have eight overseas players, the purse also needs to be one third for the overseas players. I think that’s something that should happen eventually,” he said on JioCinema’s ‘Match Center Live Auction War Room’.

“Otherwise, you will see a lot of disparity at the auction. I know the overseas fans won’t be happy with what I am saying, but I think it’s important that you look at that to be a benchmark," said Kumble.

“You have a separate overseas purse, otherwise you will see this disparity of 50%, 60% of the squad where you have options for only four players. With eight India players now part of the playing XI, that will help them, especially in these smaller auctions. There will be the challenge of bridging this gap and you will invariably go to the overseas players.”

A total of ₹250 crore is on the table for 77 slots in the event that will be held on Tuesday. It marks the first time that the auction will be held outside India, with Dubai being the destination that has been decided on. There are quite a few star names in the auction pool this year along with some young names who could have bidding wars in their names.