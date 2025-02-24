‘Our campaign is as good as over’: Rizwan accepts Champions Trophy fate after India vs Pakistan blockbuster showdown

Pakistan stare at the exit sign after back-to-back defeats in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Their latest came against India on Sunday, as they crashed to a six-wicket loss. Chasing 242 runs, the visitors cruised to 244/4 in 42.3 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten ton by former skipper Virat Kohli (100*). Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan gestures at the end of the India vs Pakistan match.(AFP)

The match was also played in Dubai, and not in Pakistan where the tournament is being held. India didn’t travel to Pakistan due to political tensions between both countries. Pakistan are now bottom of Group A, with two defeats in two matches. They also have a worse net run rate than third-placed Bangladesh, who have played only one match until now.

‘Our campaign is as good as over’: Mohammad Rizwan

Speaking after the match, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan declared that his side’s campaign was more or less over, and they needed a miracle to qualify. “We can say that our campaign is as good as over. We have to depend on results of other matches. There is hope as there is one more game left. As a captain, I don’t like this scenario (depending on other teams). We should have fate in our hands,” he said at the post-match press conference.

He also had special praise for Kohli, who got his 51st ODI ton, and also his fourth against arch-rivals Pakistan. “I am amazed at the hardwork he puts in. The whole world was saying he was out of form but coming into such a big game, he scored runs effortlessly. His fitness and work ethic is indeed praiseworthy. We tried our best to get him out but we could not,” he said.

“As far as the match is concerned, we are obviously disappointed, We made mistakes in all three departments. We were not able to take wickets in the middle overs,” he added.

Against India, Saud Shakeel got a battling half-century, smacking 62 runs off 76 balls, which took his side to 241 in 49.4 overs. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav struck thrice for India, and Hardik Pandya took two wickets.

India face New Zealand in their final Group A fixture on Sunday (March 2) and Pakistan take on Bangladesh on Thursday (February 27).