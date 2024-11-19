Out-of-the-box 'Virat Kohli' suggestion for Gautam Gambhir ahead of Perth Test against Australia: 'Best bet for No.3'

The first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test is just days away, and India would be without the services of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for the series opener against Australia in Perth. While skipper Rohit has decided to spend time with his family after welcoming a second child, Shubman Gill got injured during the match simulation against India A at the WACA, Perth. The right-handed Gill suffered a fracture on left thumb as he was attempting to take a catch at slip. India batter Virat Kohli (AFP)

Now, it needs to be seen who bats at No.3 in place of Shubman, and former India cricketer Kirti Azad, who was a part of the 2983 World Cup-winning squad has suggested the team management to go with Virat Kohli.

It needs to be stated that Virat Kohli had batted at No.3 when Shubman Gill missed the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand due to neck stiffness. However, Kohli's return at this batting position, paint a bleak picture as he has registered just 167 runs in 8 innings.

His average is just 23.85, with just one half-century, while batting at No.3. Despite these unfavourable numbers, Kirti Azad feels Virat Kohli is the best bet as Shubman's replacement for the crucial position.

“I think Kohli is the best bet for number three. He has scored runs at number three (across all formats). And you should always have your best batter at number three. We start with questioning players if they don't do well, maybe in a series or maybe a couple of innings," Kirti Azad told Times of India.

Sure Kohli 'will get into form'

Virat Kohli is entering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy under severe scrutiny around his form. The 36-year-old has just two centuries in the last four years, when it comes to Tests. He has posted just one score of more than 50 in his last ten innings.

However, with favourable numbers in Australia, Kohli is expected to regain his mojo Down Under. In 13 Tests in Australia, Kohli has scored more than 1,300 runs.

"But I suppose he has done a humane service for the country, and we expect him to do well again. And I'm sure he'll get into form. He likes challenges, though this is a tough one in Australia," Kirti Azad said.

Recently, when Virat Kohli came out to bat at No.3 in Bengaluru against the Kiwis, he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings. However, in the second innings, he did manage to score 70, while batting at the same position.

It needs to be seen whether the management goes with Virat Kohli at No.3, having previously done so, in the last series only. In place of Rohit Sharma, it will be Jasprit Bumrah who will lead India in the Perth Test against Australia, beginning November 22.

India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.