‘Owner wants to get rid of you’: David Warner cooks up a storm after Parth Jindal welcomes Pant, bids adieu to Kuldeep

David Warner couldn’t help but laugh as Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal posted a message after the IPL (Indian Premier League) trade between Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav was finalised. After representing Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons, Pant is back at his former franchise, DC, on a pay cut of ₹12 crore, while spinner Kuldeep finds a new home at LSG. David Warner went unfiltered (AFP)

“Dear Kuldeep, thank you for your service over the last 5 years at Delhi Capitals. You have been a core part of our team, and you will be sorely missed. Go well - you are a champion player, and I am sure you will do extremely well back in your home ground. Rishabh… Kiran and I are both happy to have you back at DC. Hope you can find your best form back home in Delhi,” Jindal posted on X.

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While Jindal's message was largely warm, Warner responded with a laughing emoji, triggering widespread speculation on social media. After all, Warner too spent a considerable amount of time at DC across two stints. He represented the franchise from 2009 to 2013 before returning nearly a decade later to serve from 2022 to 2024, after an eight-season spell with Sunrisers Hyderabad, which he led to the IPL title in 2016. However, his relationship with SRH turned sour in 2021. Warner was sacked as captain before eventually being released, paving the way for his return to Delhi.

Warner's DC experience Warner led DC in 16 matches, winning just five. He enjoyed decent seasons in 2022 and 2023, scoring 432 and 516 runs, respectively. However, after a disappointing 2024 campaign, in which he managed just 168 runs from eight matches, Warner was released by the franchise, bringing his IPL career to an end.

Hence, using his own experience to describe the Pant situation, Warner replied, “It was always going to happen. Auctions can get out of hand, and if there is a dip in form and one owner wants to get rid of you while the other wanted you but was unfortunately outbid, you can bide your time.”