'Oye Konstas! Shots nahi lag rahe kya?': Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Aussie opener in Hindi; Irfan Pathan got no chill

Australian opener Sam Konstas faced the heat from the Indian players on Day 2 of the Sydney Cricket Ground after he poked Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah. The atmosphere flared up when a heated altercation between Bumrah and young Konstas unfolded towards the final moments of Day 1. Post that incident, Bumrah was all fired up and got the better of Usman Khawaja on the next delivery and then celebrated in front of Konstas. Yahashvi Jaiswal mocks Sam Konstas on Day 2 of SCG Test.(X/AFP Images)

The Indian players brought the same energy to the field on Day 2 as they didn't allow Konstas to get settled and put him under pressure. Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a brief altercation with Konstas during the MCG Test, decided to give it back to him at SCG and sledged him from the slip cordon, but it seemed like he forgot that the Aussie star doesn't understand Hindi.

Jaiswal sledged Konstas in Hindi and said, “Kya ho gya ab shot nahi dikh rahe kya (What happened? unable to see the shots now?). Oye Konstas, shots nahi lag rahe kya abhi (Hey Konstas, unable to play shots now?).”

It left former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan in splits at the commentary box as the video of the incident also went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Konstas dismissed for 23 in first innings at SCG

Meanwhile, Jaiswal played a crucial role in Jaiswal's dismissal later in the day by taking his catch at the gully. Mohammed Siraj bowled an out-swinger to force an edge from Konstas bat as Jaiswal made no mistake grabbing it safely. Australia crumbled under pressure after that and lose two more wickets to make it four off from the session.

Travis Head followed for four runs three balls after Konstas's wicket, with a thick edge that KL Rahul took comfortably at second slip, and Australia were rocking at 39-4.

Steve Smith and Webster steadied the ship with a partnership of 57 for the fifth wicket, but the former was removed with both lunch and his 10,000th test run in sight.

Prasidh Krishna, in the team for the injured Akash Deep, got Smith on his back foot defending, and the ball flew to the slips where Rahul again took the catch. Smith's hard-earned 33 left him five runs short of the 10,000-run mark.