 PAK vs CAN: Haris Rauf scripts history with 100 T20I wickets, Canada's Aaron Johnson achieves big milestone in New York
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
PAK vs CAN: Haris Rauf scripts history with 100 T20I wickets, Canada's Aaron Johnson achieves big milestone in New York

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 11, 2024 10:29 PM IST

Haris Rauf entered the list of players claiming 100 wickets in T20I and became the third fastest to achieve the feat after Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Pakistan paceman Haris Rauf registered his name in record books during Tuesday's T20 World Cup match against Canada. Rauf, who has been under the scanners recently for his below-par performances, got some rhythm back and picked a couple of wickets against Canada as Pakistan restricted Canada to 106/7 in 20 overs.

Haris Rauf and Aaron Johnson registered their name in the record books.
Haris Rauf and Aaron Johnson registered their name in the record books.

With his first wicket - Shreyas Movva, Rauf entered the list of players claiming 100 wickets in T20I as he became the third fastest to achieve the feat after Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga. The Pakistan paceman achieved the feat in 71 matches. He also became the second Pakistan player to achieve the feat after spinner Shadab Khan.

Fastest to 100 T20I wickets (by matches)

53 - Rashid Khan

63 - W Hasaranaga

71 - Haris Rauf*

72 - Mark Adair

72 - Bilal Khan

Rauf produced a double-wicket 10th over to have Movva (2) caught behind and Ravinderpal Singh (0) caught in the first slip to leave Canada reeling at 54 for five.

Pakistan vs Canada Live Score T20 World Cup 2024

Meanwhile, Canadian opener Aaron Johnson also achieved a couple of milestones with his half-century when other batters failed to get going against the lethal Pakistan pace attack. He has registered the highest score by a batter while batting first at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Highest scores batting 1st in New York

52 - Aaron Johnson vs PAK*

49 - Nicholas Kirton vs IRE

46 - Heinrich Klaasen vs BAN

He also become the first Canadian batter to register 8 fifty-plus scores in T20Is.

Most 50+ scores for Canada in T20Is

8 - Aaron Johnson*

7 - Navneet Dhaliwal

4 - Rayyan Pathan

Johnson showed aggressive signs from the first over as he smashed the first two balls for boundary and did not shy away from attacking on every available opportunity.

On a two-paced wicket with the occasional uneven bounce making the rest of their batters struggle, Johnson waged a lone battle for Canada with a 44-ball 52, studded with four sixes and as many fours even as the Pakistan bowlers kept chipping away with wickets.

While Mohammad Amir was the pick among the bowlers with 4-0-13-2, Haris Rauf returned 2/26 while Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/21) and Naseem Shah (1/24) recovered well after wayward starts.

News / Cricket News / PAK vs CAN: Haris Rauf scripts history with 100 T20I wickets, Canada's Aaron Johnson achieves big milestone in New York
