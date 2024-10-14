Pakistan can't come to India's rescue, Harmanpreet Kaur's team knocked out of T20 World Cup as NZ reach semi-final

New Zealand registered a crucial 54-run win over Pakistan in their last group stage match to seal a place in the semi-final, while India were knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup. The New Zealand bowlers produced a collective effort on the field to dismantle Pakistan for just 56 while defending a moderate 111-run target. Amelia Kerrwas the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with three wickets. India eliminated from Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after New Zealand beat Pakistan to reach semi-final.

Pakistan gave themselves a chance to make a stunning entry in the semi-final after restricting New Zealand to a below-par score of 110/6. After the bowler's impressive outing, the Pakistan batters had a chance to take their team to the last four, but the equation was very tricky. India were also relying on neighbours Pakistan to pull off an upset.

Fatima Sana and Co. had to chase down the target in 10.4 overs to make it to the semi-final, while for India's qualification, they had to just beat Pakistan. However, New Zealand bowlers ruined their plans and bowled out Pakistan for just 56.

It was an embarrassing exit for India from the T20 WC, who were one of the favourites before the start of the tournament. They failed to hold their nerves against New Zealand and Australia while chasing and finished the campaign with two wins in four matches.

How India fared in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

India started their campaign with a sluggish performance in the match against New Zealand and lost the tie by 52 runs, which put them in a tricky situation in the semifinal spot after the first game only. However, their bowlers produced a sensational comeback with a brilliant performance against Pakistan in the next match to see the foundation of a big win. Arundhati Reddy claimed three wickets as they restricted Pakistan to 105/8, but the batters looked a bit sluggish and chased the target in 18.5 overs.

The batting line-up bounced back and did a terrific job against Sri Lanka to make a big statement with half-centuries from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana. The Women in Blue registered a massive 82-run win over Sri Lanka - their biggest win (by run margin) in the T20 World Cup history, which helped them convert their net run rate from negative to positive.

Meanwhile, they succumbed under pressure once again against Australia in their last league stage match and suffered a nervy defeat.

Defending champions Australia overcame the absence of skipper Alyssa Healy to edge India in a tense nine-run win on Sunday.

Healy's replacement Grace Harris top-scored with 40 and McGrath hit 32 as Australia posted 151-8 after electing to bat first.

In reply, India finished on 142-9 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting an unbeaten 54 as she put on a fourth-wicket stand of 63 with Deepti Sharma, who made 29, and took the fight to the final over. However, Annabel Sutherland bowled a sensational over and gave just four runs as India also lost the same amount of wickets to lose the match.