Pakistan coach Mike Hesson chips in on heated altercation with Salman Ali Agha as pressure gets to team: ‘He was upset’

Tensions flared in the Pakistan dressing room during their tense encounter against Namibia on Wednesday, which took place with the threat of elimination on their shoulders. It all seemed to get to captain Salman Ali Agha as he lost his cool after his dismissal in the first innings at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, as he appeared to vent his disappointment at head coach Mike Hesson. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was involved in a heated moment with coach Mike Hesson. (AFP)

Rumours swirled regarding a breakdown in the relationship between captain and head coach, as Agha was caught by cameras slamming a water bottle into the floor after a disagreement. However, Hesson appeared before the press and cleared the air, stating that the Pakistani captain was simply venting his anger at his mode of dismissal, rather than any communication breakdown.

“I got sent that video, and you guys have got that completely wrong. I was going over to talk to Salman about getting Nawaz to put the pads on as a left-hander,” explained Hesson. “Agha was upset about getting out and threw his bottle on the ground. It had nothing to do with our conversation.”

‘Amazing what people can interpret…’ Agha was set and batting on 38(23) when he was dismissed trying to clear the long-off boundary, and looked visibly unhappy while leaving the pitch as well. However, his innings provided the team the needed impetus, as Sahibzada Farhan’s unbeaten century and a late cameo by Shadab Khan helped the team score 199/3 against Namibia.

Hesson continued to explain that it was a tactical conversation and that player and coach were on the same page, and that it was simply a personal, internal moment for Agha.

“Once the left-arm spinner finished, we spoke about Shadab going in and Nawaz getting his pads on. It was a very simple conversation. Amazing what people can interpret sometimes,” said the Pakistan coach.

The emotions are easy to understand in a must-win game, but the ferocity of Agha’s response might indicate the kind of pressure the skipper is under at the moment. Pakistan coasted past Namibia to book their spot in the Super 8 stage, where the challenges were only get stiffer as they share a group with hosts Sri Lanka, as well as the power threats of England and New Zealand.