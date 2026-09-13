Pakistan coach Mike Hesson snaps after journalist grills him over ‘all-rounder’ fascination: ‘Get your facts right’

After Pakistan went down in the third Test on the fourth day, Hesson fronted up to the media and was grilled by the reporters. However, there was one instance when the former RCB coach in the IPL was left miffed by a question, and he didn't waste any time shutting the journalist down.

Mike Hesson , the Pakistan white-ball coach, was in charge of the senior men's team for the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston. However, he was unable to magically change the fortunes as the team led by Babar Azam suffered an eight-wicket defeat, losing the three-match series 0-3. However, the team's performance was significantly better than the previous two Tests, and it was not surprising that he put his hat in the ring to take up the job on a permanent basis in the longest format.

What changes did the PCB make after Pakistan's poor performance in the Test series against England?

What changes did the PCB make after Pakistan's poor performance in the Test series against England?

It all started after the reporter implied that Hesson was fascinated with having more and more all-rounders in the lineup, saying the Pakistan XI was compromised on the bowling front. However, Hesson put straight up facts, saying the visitors played five bowlers in Edgbaston as compared to the four that played in the previous Test at Lord's.

Here's how the exchange went between the reporter and Hesson: Reporter: Apparently, we have seen that you believe more in all-rounders. In the T20 World Cup, Abrar Ahmed missed out because of Shadab Khan. And here Saim Ayub played, and we went with four seamers and seven batters. Despite compromising on the bowling front, Pakistan struggled with the bat. So what do you have to say about this? Why does Pakistan always go with fewer specialist bowlers and more all-rounders?

Hesson: In the previous Test, they played four bowlers. In this Test, we played five. So I don't understand your question.

Reporter: Okay. So…

Hesson: I think you need to get your facts right before you start making comments like that.