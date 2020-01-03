Pakistan Cricket Board to deduct salary if players ‘fail to meet minimum fitness requirements’

cricket

The players of Pakistan cricket team will undergo fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on 6 and 7 January, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday. “All the available centrally contracted players will attend the two-day testing, which is aligned to their contracts. Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan, who will be occupied with their commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League, will undergo the tests on 20 and 21 January,” the PCB statement read.

In the release, the PCB also stated that a player failing to meet the minimum fitness requirements will be fined 15 per cent of his monthly retainer, which will remain effective until the player achieves minimum fitness standards. Player failing consecutive tests will risk the chances of retaining his central contract category and may face demotion.

“There has always been an emphasis on the monitoring of players’ fitness levels,” Zakir Khan, PCB – Director, International Cricket, was quoted as saying in the statement. “This time we have decided to enforce penalties, which is in accordance with the contracts, as part of our objective to make the players more accountable and responsible for maintaining high fitness standards throughout the year, which is one of the basic requirements any professional athlete.”

“All the players were informed last month of the PCB’s expectations and potential sanctions in the scenario of failures.

“These fitness tests will not be limited to the centrally contracted players, but will trickle down to the six Cricket Association teams. Their tests will be conducted by their respective coaches and trainers as per their own schedules and players failing to pass fitness tests will jeopardise their chances of featuring in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament to be held from 25 March to 19 April.”