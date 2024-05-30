India and Pakistan fans at loggerheads after Babar Azam's team walks past IPL final playing on TV

Currently in England for a four-match T20I series, Pakistan are gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The visitors trail 0-1, with the first and third fixtures abandoned. For the T20 World Cup, their main fixture will be their match against India, scheduled for June 9. Pakistan fans ignore the IPL final.

The pre-match drama has already begun, with a video going viral on social media. In the video, the Pakistan players can be seen walking past a television, where the IPL 2024 final was being played.

Responding to the video, Pakistan fans began to troll India, stating that their players ignored IPL as it wasn't important. Taking to X, one fan wrote, “Shocking scenes as Pakistan players completely ignored the IPL final in their team hotel in Cardiff. Not even a single player stopped to look at the score on TV. Pakistan players mean business, they don't like IPL maybe.”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “On the one hand, the final match of IPL was playing on the big screen and the Pakistan team was ignoring it. Sorry IPL No Respect for you.”

Another fan stated, “Sad moment for Indian fans as Pakistan players completely ignored the IPL final in their team hotel in Cardiff. Haris, Shaheen & Shadab all passed without even looking at the score. Pakistan cricket is a brand, and the whole world acknowledges it.”

The Indian fans also came up with their response, as one fan replied, “Is that even relevant? does it make an iota of difference to IPL if these cricketers ignored to watch the final on TV?”

Another wrote, “So they are caught watching the match, the drooping shoulders of cummins indicate match was almost finished by then. It’s was the worst IPL match of the tournament and yet your team was watching it. Lol.”

Another Indian fan said, “Dude, they were watching match in that restaurant and crying buckets. And when the restaurant manager saw that these people are not even ordering, he asked them to leave. You can hear him say at the end of the”Guys….””

The IPL 2024 final was won by Kolkata Knight Riders, and the final didn’t feature any of India’s T20 World Cup players. Rinku Singh played for KKR, but is in the reserves for the ICC tournament.

Babar Azam has returned as captain for Pakistan, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi. All eyes will be on Babar's captaincy, and he will be under immense pressure.