Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid sprint towards cab to avoid rain in New York, video goes viral
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were spotted running towards a taxi in New York, and it was raining heavily.
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 2, and all eyes will once again be on Team India, who will be opening their campaign on June 5 against Ireland. The Rohit Sharma-led side have already reached the USA, but their preparations have received a setback from the weather.
Recently a video has gone viral on social media where Rohit and Rahul Dravid can be seen patiently waiting for a taxi on a rainy day in New York. The pair could be seen signaling the driver and running to the car, while it was raining cats and dogs.
Here is the video:
India are scheduled to face Bangladesh in a warm-up match on June 1 in New York. They will be seeking to enter the tournament in good form.
Videos and photos of India's first training session in the USA has already gone viral on social media. The members of the Indian team, who have already arrived have also had a photo shoot with the new jersey.
India's T20 World Cup squad are under plenty of pressure and the squad announcement saw some shock exclusions. Fans were surprised by Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh's absence. The pair have been named in the reserves, alongwith Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.
With Gill named in the reserves, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to open the innings for India with skipper Rohit. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav are the other specialist batters. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are the wicketkeeper-batters and it will be interesting if both will be fielding in the playing XI, or one of them will be dropped to the bench.
Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube will form the all-rounder group. But Dube has hardly featured with the ball lately, and it was his batting which got him a spot in the squad. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the specialist spinners, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will form the pace battery.
