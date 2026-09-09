‘Pakistan go from bad to worse’, suffer historic collapse amid off-field chaos as ‘desperate’ Edgbaston innings implodes
On a placid Edgbaston track, Pakistan imploded, suffering a historic collapse that lasted just 33.5 overs, or less than two sessions
Captain Babar Azam had wanted to keep away the “outside noise” that had left Pakistan cricket in deeper turmoil last week. But the sorry tale with the bat continued on Wednesday. On a placid Edgbaston track, the visitors imploded, suffering a historic collapse that lasted just 33.5 overs, or less than two sessions, on Day 1 of the third and final Test against England.
Pakistan have yet to score 200 in a single innings in this series. Their 133 all out on Wednesday joined previous forgettable totals of 171, 135, 110 and 194, as England’s seamers fully vindicated Joe Root’s decision to bowl first.
Four wickets fell inside the first hour, and by lunch Pakistan were seven down. Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan summed up the morning on Sky Sports commentary: “Pakistan go from bad to worse.”
“A desperate morning for Pakistan — seven down on a blameless pitch,” Mike Atherton added. “That said, a good morning for England’s seam attack, albeit with Atkinson’s struggles continuing.”
Pakistan lost their top five for just 48 runs in 15 overs, with all five recording single-digit scores, including captain Babar, who made 7 off 18. Once again, they had few answers to Ollie Robinson (3/15) and Jofra Archer (3/25), with the new-ball pair making the most of the helpful, overcast conditions.
The unwanted collapse also created Test history in England, with all of Pakistan’s top five being dismissed for single figures. It was the first time such a collapse had occurred in the first innings of a Test in England.
Eight Pakistan batters in all scored in single figures. Only Saud Shakeel, fresh from his 97 at Lord’s, offered resistance among the specialist batters, making 43 before tailender Mohammad Abbas was the last man out for 21.
Pakistan’s 33.5-over innings at Edgbaston was their third-shortest against England in Tests, after 29 overs (80 all out) at Nottingham and 33 overs (74 all out) at Lord’s in 2010.
Pakistan had already lost the opening two Tests of the series before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plunged the team into further turmoil. Seven players and two coaches, including head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, were sent back home after the second Test, in a decision neither the captain nor the team management were reportedly aware of until the PCB’s press statement was released last week.
The PCB then issued a show-cause notice to the selection committee, shortly after which former captain Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from the committee. The board later announced on Monday that it was holding a disciplinary inquiry into behaviour “following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More