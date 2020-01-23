‘Pakistan have players who could become better than Kohli, but...’ : Abdul Razzaq

cricket

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:45 IST

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on Thursday stated that Pakistan batsmen too have the capability of surpassing someone like Virat Kohli but the lack of support from Pakistan Cricket Board holds them back. Terming it a tragedy, Razzaq said Pakistan players are neglected by the system

“I do believe that even in Pakistan we have players who could become better than Virat Kohli, but they are neglected by our system which is a tragedy. In Kohli’s case, he has taken that confidence shown in him by the board and using his talent, repaid them with his performances,” Razaq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

Also Read | India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ

Raazaq said there was no doubt about the fact that Kohli is a fantastic player but he also said that the Indian captain is lucky to get the support from BCCI.

“He (Virat Kohli) is a fantastic player and there is no doubt about it. However, he is lucky as the BCCI supports him well and instills the confidence in him that any player needs to succeed. The respect he gets from his board is what probably inspires him to do well all the time and the results are there for all to see,” he added.

Virat Kohli is currently with the Indian team in New Zealand where they gearing up to face the Kiwis in the first of the five T20Is on Friday at the Eden Park, Auckland.

After having a great time in their own backyard beating South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Australia, India will face New Zealand in their first away series of 2020.