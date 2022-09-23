'Pakistan ne issi tarah pichle saal India ko maara tha': Shoaib Akhtar reacts after Babar, Rizwan fashion 10-wicket win

Pakistan completed an epic run-chase in the second T20I against England in Karachi on Thursday night and won the contest by 10 wickets. The 200-run chase was led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who smashed his second ton in T20Is, while his partner Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 88 off 51 balls. Such was their impact that the hosts wrapped up the proceedings with three balls to spare.

Soon after the imperious show put by Pakistan's two premier batters, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. While former England captain Nasser Hussain took a dig at the recent criticism on Babar and Rizwan, fast bowling legend Wasim Akram was overwhelmed with the skipper's performance, which came after a string of low-scoring totals.

Shoaib Akhtar, who was on fire after Pakistan's defeat at the finals of Asia Cup, was mighty impressed with the show. Such was his mood that the gigantic run-chase reminded him of Pakistan's similar feat against India, which came in the T20 World Cup last year.

“Pakistan ki specialty yeh thi ki they won without losing a wicket. Aur yeh Pakistan ne pehle dafa nahi kiya, Pakistan ne India k kilaf issi tarah hi yaad hoga woh pichle saal Hindustan ko maara tha. (The specialty behind Pakistan's run chase was they achieved it without losing a wicket. And this is not the first time Pakistan has achieved this, I hope you remember how Pakistan had defeated India last year)” the former Pakistan speedster was heard saying in a video shared on Twitter.

Rizwan needs a strong & performing Babar to make it work. Just like how today @babarazam258 came roaring back with a 100 chasing a big total. Well done guys.



Akhtar, however, drew concern over Pakistan's middle-order, which was exposed against Sri Lanka in the finals of the Asia Cup. “Jab Rizwan ki thodi support milti hain then the fire in Babar ignites. Aur mujhe lagta hain in times to come Pakistan ka jo middle-order hain, jiski main baat karta rehtha huun ki waha pe thodi weaknesses hain, Pakistan ko cater karna chahiye, dekhna chahiye. Aur sub-continent ki wicket yaha pe 200 pe 200 hona normal cheez hain (When Rizwan supports the fire in Babar ignites. But Pakistan need to look around their middle order since it has weakness. And it is normal for both the sides to pile 200 on the board when matches are being played in the sub-continent)” the ex-cricketer further said.

With the win, Pakistan have bounced back in the seven-match series, which now stands tied at 1-1. England had won the opening encounter by six wickets.

