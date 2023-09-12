Pakistan need India's help: How Babar Azam's team can qualify for Asia Cup final after humiliating loss to Rohit and Co.

Comeback man KL Rahul and history-maker Virat Kohli slammed centuries to hand Pakistan one of its biggest defeats on Monday. A ton-up Kohli stitched a record-breaking stand with centurion Rahul to help Rohit Sharma's Team India post a daunting total against Pakistan in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2023 at the famous R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Kohli and Rahul smashed unbeaten centuries to seal India's massive 228-run hammering of Babar Azam's men in the rain-hit match. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, shakes hands with Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the Asia Cup match(AP)

Chasing the gigantic 357-run target, Babar's Pakistan only mustered 128/8 in 32 overs following injuries to bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah - both of them did not bat. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 5/25 to make sure Rohit and Co. record their biggest win over Pakistan in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket. With the famous win over Pakistan on the reserve day of the showdown clash, Team India has taken the top spot in the Super 4 standings of the Asia Cup 2023.

India to meet Sri Lanka in crucial Super 4 clash

India will meet defending Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in its second Super 4 game on Tuesday. Babar's Pakistan had outclassed Bangladesh before meeting India in the Super 4 phase of the tournament. Pakistan only have one match left to play in the Super 4 stage. The Green Army will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 fixture. Pakistan are behind Sri Lanka in the Super 4 standings while Bangladesh are virtually out of the race for the two spots in the final.

How India can help Pakistan enter Asia Cup final

As things stand on the Super 4 points table, Sri Lanka (+0.420) have a superior net run rate than Pakistan (-1.892). Pakistan will have to beat Sri Lanka in its final Super 4 fixture to remain alive in the qualification race. If India win its remaining two Super games (vs Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), Rohit's men will top the Super 4 standings to enter the final.

If Sri Lanka end up upstaging India and Pakistan in the Super stage, the reigning champions can seal their place for the Asia Cup final. Babar and Co. will then only have an outside chance if India suffer a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. Pakistan will have a much better chance of qualifying for the final if India beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday. That way, net run rate won't come into play and they can play a virtual quarter-final with Sri Lanka to decide the finalist.

