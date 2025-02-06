Pakistan coach tells India to 'worry about Jasprit Bumrah', downplays threat ahead of blockbuster Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed has dismissed concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's potential impact, downplaying the threat posed by India's pace spearhead ahead of their highly anticipated Champions Trophy showdown. With uncertainty surrounding Bumrah's fitness, Aaqib brushed aside any notion that Pakistan would revolve their plans around the Indian pacer. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan(PTI)

"They (India) should be worried about Bumrah's fitness. When you play Champions Trophy, the most beautiful thing about it is you can't take any team lightly. The top eight best teams are playing. If any team has a bowler like Bumrah, it is a plus point. But it is not like we will plan everything around him," Aaqib told reporters, as quoted by ANI.

Bumrah, who terrorized Australian batters earlier this year, struggled in the final Test in Sydney, missing the second innings due to back spasms after bowling a staggering 386.4 overs in 2024. His absence proved costly as India's attack faltered, ultimately leading to a 3-1 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite lingering concerns, he was included in India’s 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy.

India captain Rohit Sharma provided an update on Bumrah’s condition, revealing that the team is awaiting scan results that will determine his availability.

"Jasprit, obviously, we're waiting on some update about his scan, which is due to happen in the next few days," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against England.

The team management is expected to gain more clarity on Bumrah’s participation in the final ODI against England once the scan results are out. "We're just waiting on that update, which is going to happen in the next few days, the scan. Then, probably, we'll have a little more clarity about his participation in the last ODI," Rohit added.

Bumrah’s influence on the game remains undeniable. The Indian pacer was the highest wicket-taker in international cricket last year, finishing with 86 wickets in 21 matches at an astonishing average of 13.76. His dominance in Test cricket was even more striking, claiming 71 wickets in 13 matches at 14.92, including five five-wicket hauls.

India vs Pakistan

The arch-rivals will meet for a blockbuster clash on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium. The last time both sides met in an ICC tournamnent in Dubai, Pakistan clinched a memorable 10-wicket victory in 2021; however, the side has remained winless since, with India clinching dominating victories over their neighbours across the two limited-overs formats. bowlers.