Pakistan players sound T20 World Cup participation verdict after Mohsin Naqvi closed-door meeting: Report

Amid talks of a possible boycott following Bangladesh’s ouster from the T20 World Cup, which Pakistan perceived as an “unfair” act by the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced its squad for the upcoming global tournament. However, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the announcement did not confirm Pakistan’s participation. Pakistan announced their T20 World Cup squad on Sunday

In fact, Naqvi held a closed-door meeting with the World Cup-bound players after the squad announcement, during which the team gave its verdict on participation.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Naqvi reiterated that the PCB is still awaiting a final decision from the Pakistan government on whether the team will travel for the tournament, a position that was also conveyed to the players during the meeting.

ALSO READ: Pakistan's boycott drumbeat vs reality: Who actually funds world cricket and who just claims clout? “We are waiting for the government’s advice, and whatever the government tells us to do, we will do it. If they don’t want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it,” Naqvi told the players and head coach Mike Hesson during the discussion in Lahore.

The players were also briefed on the PCB’s stance regarding Bangladesh’s exclusion after they refused to travel to India, citing security concerns.

According to multiple reports, the players backed the PCB’s position in supporting Bangladesh. “We stand with you on whatever decision you and the government take,” the players reportedly said.

Pakistan are expected to announce their final verdict on participation on Monday.

The Salman Ali Agha-led side has been drawn in Group A alongside hosts India, Namibia, the USA and the Netherlands. Should Pakistan withdraw, Uganda, the next-highest-ranked team, will be named as the replacement.

The act might also lead to sanctions with The Indian Express having reported on Sunday that the ICC is not happy with Naqvi's statement on the Bangladesh matter and warned that a withdrawal from the World Cup could lead to consequences, which include suspension of all bilateral series, denying No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and excluding them from the Asia Cup.

In addition, PCB will also suffer financial losses as it would have to forfeit the USD 500,000 participation fee paid to each competing nation.