e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Pakistan reschedule one-off ODI at Bangladesh’s request

Pakistan reschedule one-off ODI at Bangladesh’s request

The ODI was originally planned for April 3 in Karachi, but will now be held on April 1 at the same venue with the Bangladesh team now scheduled to arrive on March 29 in Karachi.

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lahore
Pakistan have rescheduled the one-off ODI against Bangladesh
Pakistan have rescheduled the one-off ODI against Bangladesh (Reuters)
         

Pakistan have rescheduled the one-off ODI against Bangladesh next month in order to provide the visitors more time to prepare for the second ICC World Test Championship Test, which commences at the National Stadium from April 5.

The ODI was originally planned for April 3 in Karachi, but will now be held on April 1 at the same venue with the Bangladesh team now scheduled to arrive on March 29 in Karachi.

“The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men’s national team for additional days in Karachi,” Zahir Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s director of international cricket, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pakistan won the first Test in Rawalpindi by an innings and 44 runs. Pakistan are presently sitting fifth on the points table with 140 points from five Tests. A win in Karachi will help Pakistan leapfrog New Zealand (180 points in seven Tests) and England (146 points in nine Tests) into third place.

India lead the championship table with 360 points, followed by Australia (296 points). The top two sides in the nine-team competition will qualify for the final to be held in England next year.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
Over 3000 dead in China, Xi Jinping warns of spread outside epicentre Hubei
Over 3000 dead in China, Xi Jinping warns of spread outside epicentre Hubei
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news