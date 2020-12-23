e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Pakistan’s Shadab misses New Zealand opening Test with thigh injury

Pakistan’s Shadab misses New Zealand opening Test with thigh injury

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan are already without skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-Ul-Haq, both nursing thumb injuries, for the Boxing Day test scheduled at Mount Maunganui from Dec. 26.

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Auckland
Pakistan's Shadab Khan.
Pakistan's Shadab Khan. (REUTERS)
         

All-rounder Shadab Khan became the third Pakistan player to be ruled out of their opening test against New Zealand with injury, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old spin bowling all-rounder sustained a thigh injury during Tuesday’s final Twenty20 match in Napier.

Pakistan are already without skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-Ul-Haq, both nursing thumb injuries, for the Boxing Day test scheduled at Mount Maunganui from Dec. 26.

“Shadab will now undergo MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday, following which a further update on the exact nature of the injury and time needed to return to competitive cricket will be provided,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has joined the test squad from the Pakistan A team currently in Hamilton.

The second and final test is scheduled in Christchurch from Jan. 3.

Pakistan squad for first test: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
Karnataka imposes night curfew between 10pm and 6am till January 2
Karnataka imposes night curfew between 10pm and 6am till January 2
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions
Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions
Jagannath temple reopens after a gap of 9 months with conditions
Jagannath temple reopens after a gap of 9 months with conditions
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In