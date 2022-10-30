'Pakistan team is beatable': Netherlands coach makes bold claim about Babar Azam and Co. ahead of World Cup tie

Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook has issued a fresh warning to Babar Azam-led Pakistan side ahead of their crucial ICC T20 World Cup fixture in the Super 12 phase of the showpiece event. Champions in the 2009 edition of the ICC World T20, Pakistan suffered a demoralising defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in their second match of the Super 12 phase on Thursday. Pakistan's arch-rivals Team India had earlier upstaged the Green Army in their campaign opener at the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will be fighting for their survival when the Green Army square off against the Netherlands on Sunday. Netherlands and Pakistan will be eager to end their losing run in match No.29 of the T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium. Speaking ahead of the Super 12 match against the Green Army, Netherlands head coach Cook admitted that Babar-led Pakistan has become a 'beatable' side at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I think every team wants to win the game that they play. But we've obviously seen that Pakistan team is beatable, so that's good to know. Obviously, playing them in the World Super League not so long ago in the Netherlands has given us a lot of confidence because we came quite close in those matches. Hoping to get over the line this time. It would be great,” Cook said.

Babar-led Pakistan had toured the Netherlands in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. The former world champions had registered a 3-0 win over the Netherlands in the three-match white-ball series. After losing back-to-back games to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan will have to win all three of their remaining matches to stay alive in the T20 World Cup.

“Our bowling attack is firing well, and hopefully we can keep taking more wickets to give ourselves a bit more time at the back end to be able to make some inroads into the Pakistan batting order. Pakistan bowlers have a lot of paces, and we've faced them before, so we're more familiar with what they have to throw at us,” Cook added.

