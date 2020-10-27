e-paper
Home / Cricket / Pakistan to tour South Africa for limited over series in April: PCB

Pakistan to tour South Africa for limited over series in April: PCB

Pakistan will also play three T20 internationals during the tour, which was earlier scheduled to be held in September/October this year but had to be deferred due to the rising COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 20:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

Pakistan will tour South Africa in April next year for a limited over series, including three One-Day internationals, which is part of the ICC men’s World Cup Super League, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Tuesday. Pakistan will also play three T20 internationals during the tour, which was earlier scheduled to be held in September/October this year but had to be deferred due to the rising COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the men’s national team will tour South Africa in April 2021 for three One-Day Internationals, which will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, and as many T20 Internationals,” PCB said in a statement.

“Pakistan has now agreed to fulfil its Future Tour Programme (FTP) commitment prior to visiting Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20Is. The schedule of both the series will be announced in due course,” it added.

Pakistan is set to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Zimbabwe at home, beginning on October 30.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

