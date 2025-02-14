Pakistan told to bring back Babar Azam at no.3 in ODIs after repeated failures as ex-cricketers slam opening move

Pakistan’s bold experiment of pushing Babar Azam to the opening slot in ODIs has come under scrutiny, with former cricketers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hafeez openly criticizing the move. The decision, enforced due to the injury of young opener Saim Ayub, has placed Babar in an unfamiliar role, and his struggles at the top have been evident. Pakistan's Babar Azam watches the ball after playing a shot during the Tri-Nation series final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand(AFP)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled its squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy and simultaneously hinted at a potential long-term opening partnership between Babar and Fakhar Zaman. This new combination has already been put to the test in the ongoing Tri-Nation series. However, Babar’s lack of fluency as an opener has raised concerns, with the star batter managing just 62 runs in three innings during the tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

His highest score in this position remains a modest 29, which he registered in the final against New Zealand in Karachi.

Amir, a vocal critic of Pakistan’s team management in the past, has expressed his dismay at the tactical reshuffle, arguing that the PCB has compromised Babar’s effectiveness by shifting him from his established No. 3 position.

"As I told you, my strength is that if I don't get to bowl with a new ball, I won't be able to use it because it's my strength, a new ball. And I should be picked with my strength. Babar's strength is number 3. He knows how to build innings from there. The opener's role is different in T20. In One-Day and Test, the role is different,” Amir stated while speaking on Geo News.

Pakistan’s former captain has thrived at No. 3, where he has meticulously built his innings, anchored the middle overs, and provided the team with stability. By pushing him into an opener’s role, the management has forced him to adopt an aggressive approach in the powerplay, a style that does not align with his natural game.

"He has to do it in phases. In 10 overs, I have to take a chance. In the next 10 overs, I have to build a partnership. The role is different. Babar, yes, he's a big player. But I think he should have played at number 3. This is his strength. Yes, when you're stuck, you try different things. Maybe I should take runs from here or there,” Amir added.

Hafeez's post

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez, too, has criticised the move, stating that Babar needs to be slotted back to no.3 spot in the batting order.

“1- Shaan Masood, 2- Imam-ul-Haq, 3- Abdullah Shafique. Take any one as opener & let Babar Azam play at no 3 in Champions trophy. Make things easier for everyone,” Hafeez posted on X.

Pakistan will play in the opener of the Champions Trophy on February 19, where they take on New Zealand in Karachi. They will meet arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai, and Pakistan will be hoping for Babar to rediscover his form before the iconic clash.