Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

Enigmatic Pakistan will hope to continue their resurgent run while keeping complacency at bay when they play Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup in Leeds on Saturday. Staring at a possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa and New Zealand to keep their hopes alive.

A couple of losses for hosts England only brightened the 1992 winners’ prospects of a semifinal berth. There were quite a few positives from the six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam’s century and Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones.

Where is Pakistan vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place at Headingley, Leeds.

At what time does the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Saturday (June 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of Pakistan vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 23:26 IST