Sunday, Sept 07, 2025
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs AFG live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 07, 2025 11:02 am IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the final of the T20 Tri-Nation Series. 

Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan will play Afghanistan in the T20 Tri-Nation Series Final on Sunday, September 7, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The two teams squared off on two occasions in the group stage, with Pakistan and Afghanistan winning one game each. While Pakistan won the tournament opener, Afghanistan roared back in their previous match against the arch-rival, spoiling their party. With Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan out of the side, Pakistan have been trying to play slam-bang cricket and take the bull by its horns from ball number one.

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the T20 Tri-Nation Series final on Sunday. (AFP)
However, Rashid Khan's Afghanistan are no pushover, and Pakistan might have to battle it out to the death if they want to win the Tri-Series. This contest will serve as the best preparation for the two teams for the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning Tuesday, September 9.

Afghanistan will take on Hong Kong in the first match of the tournament. Pakistan will begin their campaign on September 12 against Oman.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the Pakistan versus Afghanistan match in the T20I Tri-Nation Series final

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series final take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series final will take place on Sunday, September 7, at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series final take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series final will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Which channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series final?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series final will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series final?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series final will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
