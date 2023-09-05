Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch PAK vs BAN on TV and online in USA

Pakistan will square off against Bangladesh in their first match in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023, on Wednesday. Pakistan would look to take advantage of the crowd support and home conditions as the match will be played in Lahore. Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam(ANI )

In the group stages, Pakistan were unbeaten as they hammered Nepal and shared points with India due to rain causing no result. The pace battery comprising of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf seems to be Pakistan's biggest strength currently. Among the batters, captain Babar Azam is in good form. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan are also coming in with runs under their belt in the match against Nepal.

Bangladesh will have to punch above their weights to surpass Pakistan. In the group stages, the Shakib Al Hasan-led team had lost against Sri Lanka. However, they registered a big win over Afghanistan with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto hitting centuries. They would derive strength from their latest performance.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be telecast in USA?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast at5:30 am ET (2:30 am PT) in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match in USA?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.