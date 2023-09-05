News / Cricket / Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch PAK vs BAN on TV and online in USA

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch PAK vs BAN on TV and online in USA

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 05, 2023 11:46 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: All you need to know about match timing in USA and live streaming details.

Pakistan will square off against Bangladesh in their first match in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023, on Wednesday. Pakistan would look to take advantage of the crowd support and home conditions as the match will be played in Lahore.

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam(ANI )
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam(ANI )

In the group stages, Pakistan were unbeaten as they hammered Nepal and shared points with India due to rain causing no result. The pace battery comprising of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf seems to be Pakistan's biggest strength currently. Among the batters, captain Babar Azam is in good form. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan are also coming in with runs under their belt in the match against Nepal.

Bangladesh will have to punch above their weights to surpass Pakistan. In the group stages, the Shakib Al Hasan-led team had lost against Sri Lanka. However, they registered a big win over Afghanistan with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto hitting centuries. They would derive strength from their latest performance.

ALSO READ| 'Is BCCI going to wake up?': Fans vexed after price of IND vs PAK World Cup tickets explodes to INR 57 lakhs

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be telecast in USA?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast at5:30 am ET (2:30 am PT) in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match in USA?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.

Catch all the Latest Asia Cup news and Live score along with Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out