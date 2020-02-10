Pakistan vs Bangladesh live cricket score, 1st Test Day 4 - PAK vs BAN live

cricket

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score: Teenage paceman Naseem Shah became the youngest player to record a Test hat trick as Pakistan closed in on victory against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Sunday.At the close on Day 3, Bangladesh were 126-6 and needing another 86 runs to avoid an innings defeat with two days to play.

