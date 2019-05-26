Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019, Highlights: Match called off due to rain

As it happened: Rain played spoilsport in Cardiff as the match was abandoned without a single ball being bowled at the Sophia Gardens. Pakistan didn’t get a chance to get back to winning ways before heading into the World Cup as they lost their first practice match against Afghanistan. As for Bangladesh, they will take on India in their second warm-up clash on Tuesday.

Follow PAK vs BAN highlights -

18:40 hrs IST Match has been called off Rain hasn’t relented and the match has been abandoned with out a ball being bowled. Unfortunate news for both fans and players alike as Pakistan and Bangalore will now head into the World Cup with just one practice match under their belts. Unfortunately the rain is unrelenting in Cardiff, forcing #PAKvBAN to be abandoned without a ball bowled. pic.twitter.com/vaKYh7Hg4y — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 26, 2019





17:30 hrs IST Latest update from ICC Sadly the rain hasn't stopped in Cardiff so we are yet to have any cricket in the game between #PAKvBAN.



17:00 hrs IST Rain update The officials broadcasters are saying it is still raining in Cardiff and we are in for further delay. The covers are still on at the moment.





16:30 hrs IST Rain slowing down The latest update as per the ICC is that rain has relented in Cardiff and the covers are supposedly coming off. We may see the match starting soon. Stay tuned folks as we will keeping getting you all the updates.





16:00 hrs IST Rain update It is still raining in Cardiff and the pitch is still covered. We will keep getting you all the update from the venue and the start of the match.





15:35 hrs IST Misbah’s suggestion to Pak skipper “He has to realise that his worth for the team is at number four or five. He is the sort of player who can change the momentum of the game with his rotation of strike and ability to keep the scoreboard moving.” Misbah noted that Sarfaraz coming up the order will allow the team to utilise the two senior most players -- Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik -- properly.





15:20 hrs IST Sarfaraz to bat higher up the order? Former Pakistan cricketers have urged skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to bat higher up the order so that the team could post big totals in the upcoming World Cup, starting May 30. “Sarfaraz does not have the big shots to justify his batting at number 5, 6 or 7. He needs to bat higher up so that he can build his innings and help Pakistan get big totals. He is wasting himself coming lower than four and this doesn’t help the team. If Pakistan is to do well in the World Cup, Sarfaraz has a big role to play as captain and player. He has to be the leader on and off the field,” former captain Shahid Afridi said.





15:05 hrs IST Follow SA vs WI Live Rain may have stopped Pakistan vs Bangladesh match but the second match of the day is in full flow. Click on the link for the updates of that match - South Africa vs West Indies: Live cricket score and updates





14: 55 hrs IST Giant-killer Bangladesh Bangladesh, who had caused the biggest upset at the World Cup 2015, knocking the current hosts England out of the competition, will look to maintain their good form and try to get a settled combination before their campaign gets underway against South Africa on 2 June.





14:45 hrs IST Update The latest new from the venue is that the rain is expected to slow down in sometime and we will definitely have a match today. We will have a delayed start to the game but the it is expected that it will be a 50-over game (per side).





14:30 hrs IST Toss delayed Rain is playing spoilsport in Cardiff as toss has been delayed for sometime. The entire wicket is covered at the moment and we will get you all the updates once the match begins. Stay tuned folks.





14:22 hrs IST Bangladesh high on confidence Bangladesh come fresh from a tri-series win in Ireland, after they beat West Indies in a rain-affected final. After being clean-swept in New Zealand earlier in the year, the series saw great results for them with significant contributions from their senior players like Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim. New comer Abu Jayed, whose spot was uncertain in the final World Cup squad earlier, too produced a match winning spell of 5/58 against Ireland.





14:14 hrs IST Pakistan eye change in fortunes Things aren’t looking great for Pakistan ahead of the World Cup as they’ve remained winless in their last 11 ODIs. Their bowling unit seemed much the same like it was in the recently concluded ODI series against England, failing to produce wickets for most part of the innings. Mohammad Amir went wicket-less in his six overs, bowling at an average speed of 82.6 mph, markedly slower than his normal pace.





14:07 hrs IST Last match Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi hit an unbeaten 74 as the World Cup underdogs stunned former champions Pakistan to win by three wickets with two balls to spare in a thrilling warm-up match in Bristol on Friday. Chasing a modest 263 for victory, Afghanistan’s opening batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai got them off to a blistering start before Shahidi took charge to help them cross the finish line in the final over.



