South Africa vs West Indies, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019: Live cricket score and updates
ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up: Catch all the action of the ICC World Cup 2019 practice match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.cricket Updated: May 26, 2019 19:17 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Preview: West India won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa at the County Ground in Bristol. South Africa won their last match against Sri Lanka will look to continue the momentum against Jason Holder’s troops in their last practice match.
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell
First Published: May 26, 2019 14:48 IST