Pakistan vs England Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022 Final : When and Where to Watch PAK vs ENG live on TV and online

The T20 World Cup has reached its climax as Pakistan and England face off in the final on Sunday. Pakistan is on an invincible run after winning four consecutive matches to cruise into the final while England won its last three matches, to make the cut. Both nations have won the trophy once each, Pakistan lifted it in 2009 while England clinched the crown of world champions in 2010.

Babar Azam and Co. have resolved some of their key issues which had plagued them in the group stages. Their middle order looks revitalised and premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is bowling well too. Captain Babar was facing a wretched form but he bounced back with a half century in the all important semi-final. In the final, Pakistan will heavily rely on its pace battery aided by spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz to curtail the England batters.

On the other hand, England have got the perfect opening pair in captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, both of whom are among the top 10 highest run scorers in the tournament. The presence of power hitters Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali further adds to the firepower of the English team. In Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, England have got two great all-rounders too which makes them a very balanced side.

The upcoming summit clash has drawn comparisons with 1992 ODI World Cup where Imran Khan led Pakistan had beaten England in the final to lift their maiden ICC World Cup Trophy. While Babar led Pakistan will draw inspiration from the historic achievement, Buttler and Co. will look to turn the tables this time.

Here are the live streaming details for the final match between Pakistan and England

When will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match be played?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be played on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Where will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match be played?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match start?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match in India?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match in India?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

