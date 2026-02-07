Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NED on TV and online

Having added a controversial angle to the 2026 T20 World Cup, Pakistan kick off proceedings against the Netherlands on Saturday in Colombo. Expected to boycott ther league game against India as a show of solidarity for ousted Bangladesh, Salman Ali Agha's side needs to win all their remaining three games to qualify for the Super Eights, which makes the opener a must-win fixture. They are against a side that also harbours realistic expectations to qualify. But the Netherlands haven't played a competitive T20I since June. PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan take on Netherlands on Saturday. (AP)

Pakistan are in good form after a 3-0 home whitewash of Australia. Pakistan will rely heavily on their explosive opening pair, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub. Meanwhile, Agha will fill in at No. 3. On the other hand, out-of-form Babar Azam will slot in at No. 4. Speaking ahead of the match, Agha said, "Babar has been working overtime on his game. He's a key player in these conditions and can change a match in a few overs. We depend on him heavily."

For the Dutch, Michael Levitt will be key in this tournament. Although he wasn't at his best at his first T20 World Cup in 2024, he is in good form now. Only 22 years old, he is already his country's fifth-highest run-scorer in T20Is, with the highest strike rate (142.20) in Dutch T20I history (minimum 500 runs).

Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026 opener take place? The T20 World Cup 2026 opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands will take place on February 7 (Saturday), at 11:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Where will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026 opener take place? The T20 World Cup 2026 opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026 opener in India? In India, the live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2026 opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands will be available on Star Sports Network.