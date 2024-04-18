Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on television and online
Pakistan host New Zealand in a T20I series at home, ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
With the T20 World Cup around the corner, New Zealand will be taking on hosts Pakistan in a five-match T20I series, starting on 18th April, Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The Blackcaps after having won four of the last five T20I encounters against Pakistan will be looking to gear up for the upcoming biennial event. However, the hosts had the last laugh earlier this year when they toured New Zealand and have a head-to-head record of 21 wins from 39 matches.
Pakistan will be walking into the middle with their potential XI for the T20 World Cup with their bowlers Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim also returning to international cricket. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, are expected to come in with a tier-2 team while most of their regular players contest in the Indian Premier League.
When will the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand take place?
The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Thursday 18th April at 8:00 PM IST.
Where will the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand take place?
The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
How to watch the live broadcast of Pakistan vs New Zealand's first T20I on television?
Unfortunately, the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will not be telecasted on any channel in India.
How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I in India?
The live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will be available on FanCode app.
