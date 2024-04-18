 Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on television and online | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 18, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Pakistan host New Zealand in a T20I series at home, ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, New Zealand will be taking on hosts Pakistan in a five-match T20I series, starting on 18th April, Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The Blackcaps after having won four of the last five T20I encounters against Pakistan will be looking to gear up for the upcoming biennial event. However, the hosts had the last laugh earlier this year when they toured New Zealand and have a head-to-head record of 21 wins from 39 matches.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and his New Zealand's counterpart Michael Bracewell (L) inspect the pitch before the unveiling of the T20I series trophy at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.(AFP)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and his New Zealand's counterpart Michael Bracewell (L) inspect the pitch before the unveiling of the T20I series trophy at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.(AFP)

Pakistan will be walking into the middle with their potential XI for the T20 World Cup with their bowlers Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim also returning to international cricket. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, are expected to come in with a tier-2 team while most of their regular players contest in the Indian Premier League.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When will the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand take place?

The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Thursday 18th April at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand take place?

The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

How to watch the live broadcast of Pakistan vs New Zealand's first T20I on television?

Unfortunately, the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will not be telecasted on any channel in India.

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I in India?

The live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will be available on FanCode app.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, GT vs DC Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on television and online
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On