Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2, live score and commentary: Watling solid, Somerville departs

It was a typical day of Test cricket with bowlers, spinners in particular ruling the roost on Day 1 of the third Test in Abu Dhabi. New Zealand at one stage were badly struggling with the loss of four top order batsmen with just 72 runs on board. Skipper Kane Williamson played a gritty knock of 89 to dig his team out of a hole. He was well supported by keeper-batsman BJ Watling who is still at the crease. Yasir Shah edged closer to etching his name in the record books and needs just two wickets to become the fastest man to 200 Test wickets.

Catch all the action as Pakistan take on New Zealand in the third and final Test of what has been an enthralling series through our live blog.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 10:57 IST