Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Updates 1st Test Day 2: PAK eye big lead

Live Updates: Pakistan’s bowlers showed controlled aggression to skittle out New Zealand for 153 on Day 1 of the first Test. The Kiwis struggled to score on a dry pitch after winning the toss and lost their last seven wickets for just 42 runs in the afternoon session, with skipper Kane Williamson’s 27th test half century reduced to a footnote. The day saw 12 wickets fall as Pakistan closed at 59-2, having lost both their openers, Imam-ul-Haq (six) and Mohammad Hafeez (20), before Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali stopped the rot. Pakistan need 94 more to take a lead.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 11:28 IST