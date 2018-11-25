Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 25, 2018
Pakistan vs New Zealand, live cricket updates, 2nd Test Day 2 in Dubai

Catch all the action from the second day of the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand with our live updates.

Updated: Nov 25, 2018 11:12 IST
New Delhi
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the second Test in Dubai.(AFP)

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, were 207-4 on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai on Saturday. Azhar Ali scored 81 while Haris Sohail was unbeaten on 81 as they added 126 for the third wicket to lift Pakistan from 25-2 at Dubai stadium. At close, Babar Azam was the other unbeaten batsman on 14. Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme was the pick of New Zealand bowlers with 2-31.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 11:11 IST

