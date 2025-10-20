Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs SA live on TV and online

Shan Masood-led Pakistan will look to wrap up the two-match Test series when the side takes the field against South Africa in Rawalpindi. The hosts registered a comprehensive victory in the first Test as Noman Ali and Sajid Khan spun a web around the visitors. The pitch for the second Test is once again expected to aid the spinners, and the Proteas would be required to dig deep and fight it out against unfamiliar conditions. Pakistan will take on South Africa in the 2nd Test, beginning October 20. (AFP)

Keshav Maharaj missed the series opener, but he's back for the crucial tie; hence, the spin bowling arsenal is set to be bolstered. However, Senuran Muthusamy did more than a good job with the ball, and South Africa's loss came due to the below-par batting performance.

Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram played an abysmal shot in the second innings, and he would hope to show the same form that helped the Proteas win the World Test Championship (WTC) final earlier this year against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Squads:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Kamran Ghulam, Rohail Nazir, Asif Afridi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa:

When will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on Monday, October 20, at 10:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live broadcast on any TV channel in India for the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be streamed nowhere on any platform in India.